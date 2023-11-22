It’s going to be a cozy winter with Stussy’s new Birkenstock Solana Release

Stussy and Birkenstock are back at it again for a pair of comfy sandals.

This new collab readies wearers for the cooler months with the Solana silhouette. In keeping with the past collabs, this Solana release continues with natural tones and pastel colours.

Arriving in colours washed green, bone, and caramel, the Solana takes the front-strap Kyoto model and adds a bit of warmth and comfort with shearling lining at the front of the foot. As of now, this is the third collaboration between the sandal specialists and the West Coast-rooted label. This new Solana comes two years after the duo’s corduroy Boston release in 2021.

For those who love subtle branding, these are going to be a winner as the predominant branding can be found on the lateral side in the form of a debossed logo while the medial side sees the Birkenstock name near the cork footbed.

Currently, Stussy has released a Fall/Winter lookbook showing the new Solana in action by the beach. They have these set to release on November 24 at Stussy retail locations, followed by a later release from Birkenstock on November 27.

Head over the Stussy’s Instagram page to view the entire lookbook, and for more footwear-related news, Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen and Crocs unveil a limited-edition footwear collection.