Swimwear that’s got you (un)covered this junk season from sunbathing to wakesurfing

We all know the saying: sun’s out, buns/guns/whatever-you-please-but-please-not-that out. And because Hong Kong has now entered its endless summer phase, it’s going to be beach season until January or February — and even then, some hardheaded cookies (like yours truly) still make it to the beach with a hoodie and a good book for company. But we’re not talking about winter today. It’s June, officially marking the season of beaches, pool parties, and junks.

Let’s talk swimwear. For many women, finding a swimsuit that fits well, stylish and functional (read: for those who actually get in the water) is a challenge. The skimpy, crack-flossing styles currently en vogue aren’t designed for much more than a couple well-negotiated meters to a beach towel or lounge chair. Bottoms that look nice but don’t require surreptitious wedgie damage, or tops that can be trusted to not stretch too much when wet or slide out of place are necessary for those interested in putting something on and not worrying about impending wardrobe catastrophes. And who wouldn’t be?

From classic one-pieces, to rash guards, to floss candy (but wearable), we’ve got you covered — or rather, not.

Sommer Swim

Sommer Swim’s simple cuts and signature gold medallion hardware make this label one of my favourites right now. Decidedly geared towards those who like to play on the bold side, the legs are cut high, but not obscenely so that one is constantly worrying about showing what shouldn’t be shown. Chic, simple, timeless, and a bit daring. Available on sommerswim.com.

Triangl

One of the original D2C swimwear labels, Triangl was responsible for outfitting more female bodies in their neon, colour-blocked neoprene bikinis than we care to remember. Now, the neoprene has been switched out for a buttery nylon/spandex blend, and their velvet pieces are constructed from Italian-made velvet that’s made specifically for swimwear. Brightly coloured pieces made from sparkly lurex are also great for those looking for a dose of wearable serotonin. If in doubt, size up. Available on triangl.com.

Eres

Founded in 1968 and owned by the Chanel group since 1996, one defining feature of Eres swimwear is the pieces’ lack of padding. Founder Irène Leroux made it a point to construct swimsuits without restrictive padding or boning, seeking to create a suit that works as a second skin for the body. Yes, this makes Eres a “free the nipple” advocate, an issue which many women in Hong Kong admittedly still face with some trepidation. But we all have them, and think of how liberating it is — that is, when we no longer need to remove and reinsert bra pads that mysteriously fold up with every wash. Available online at the brand’s website or drop by Lane Crawford to feel the padless wonders in person.

Monday

KOL favourite Monday has a major flex recently: worn by Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated. We know, we’re not sure what’s going on there either. All we know is that the eighty-one years young TV icon, who occupies a great swathe of cultural real estate from teaching the general public how to fold towels to her wholesome friendship with Snoop Dogg, looks phenomenal in a low-cut white one piece from Monday. There are a variety of simple one-pieces and two-pieces on offer, and judging from their model selection, is designed with bodies of all shapes and sizes in mind. Available on mondayswimwear.com.

Lululemon

We know their yoga pants are great. But their swim offerings are nothing to sneeze at either. Simple, comfortable, and suited to those who like to move around or do watersports, Lululemon’s suits are subtle and understated, but not boring. Great for those wakesurfing lessons, beach volleyball days, or for those looking to swim laps but want something more elevated than the traditional sporty one-piece. Visit lululemon online or drop by a store in person to try one on.

Makara Wear

Made from recycled nylon, the Balinese label makes surfer-friendly suits and rash guards. Their simple styles, high-cut bottoms, and thumbholes (this editor has a weakness for thumbholes in any garment), make Makara Wear tempting to wear even if one isn’t into one’s water sports. The label takes an athleisure approach to swimwear design, creating pieces that are practical, stylish, and could easily double as a bodysuit. Available on makarawear.com.