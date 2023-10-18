Taylor Swift’s sneaker collection: Revamp your style with the singer’s uber-cool kicks

Thanks to the ‘Taylor Swift’ effect, everything the singer touches turns to gold! The trailblazing artist hasn’t only shifted the tides in the global music scene but has actively influenced fashion trends. Everything she carries becomes a hot-seller and before you know it, Swifties would’ve grabbed their pick. Swift’s sartorial evolution has been quite an interesting one! From being in her ‘Cinderella era’ with dreamy red-carpet gowns to acing trendy streetwear looks – Taylor has tried it all. Now let’s talk about Swift’s latest fashion obsession, sneakers! Ever since Taylor Swift was seen cheering for her rumoured NFL beau Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game, all eyes have been on her stunning New Balance shoes. It’s not often that you’ll find the singer strutting in sneakers, but when she does, it’s a delight for all sneakerheads! Want to know more about Taylor Swift’s sneaker collection?

From her decade-old Keds sneaker collection that came with beautiful floral prints, and lace decorations to the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers that are regularly found in her collection – let’s take you through some of the best sneakers Swift has flaunted over the years and where can you snag them!

Here’s a peek inside Taylor Swift’s sneaker collection

1. New Balance 550 sneakers

Price: HKD 800 – HKD 1100

Taylor Swift wore them, so you have to buy them! The Grammy-winning star and her rumoured beau and NFL star Travis Kelce are grabbing all the paparazzi glare for their new romance! Taylor was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, wearing the New Balance 550 sneakers in white and red colourway. This was one of the very rare times the singer opted for New Balance shoes, leaving all her fans and fashion aficionados pleasantly surprised.

The New Balance 550 is considered one of the brand’s most iconic releases to date, paying homage to basketball designs of the late ’80s. The perfect balance of style, comfort, and affordability, the court silhouette will be your perfect companion in everyday activities or athletic endeavours.

Apart from Swift’s white and red iteration, the New Balance 550s come in popular colourways like white and grey as well as white and tan. The pairs have been selling like hotcakes ever since Taylor sported them, so if you find your size running out of stock, don’t be surprised!

Buy New Balance 550 sneakers here

2. New Balance x GANNI 1906R sneakers

Price: HKD 3,316

It’s safe to say that Taylor has become a New Balance girl, given her public outings in the brand’s coolest kicks. Days after sporting the 550s, she made another public appearance in the Ganni x New Balance 1906R, in the ‘Egret’ colourway. This colour variation is (almost) completely sold out on multiple retailers’ sites. So, now’s the time to grab it without much contemplation!

The New Balance and Ganni collaboration is very clean and functional, giving a sporty chic vibe many sneakerheads love. Crafted from breathable off-white mesh with tonal synthetic leather overlays, the shoe offers the perfect pop of colour with yellow accents. The lightweight cushioning ensures a comfortable ride.

buy New Balance x GANNI 1906R sneakers gere

3. Golden Goose Hi-Star sneakers

Price: HKD 3,000+

For another casual outing, Taylor opted for Golden Goose Deluxe brand’s Hi-Star 24k platform low-top sneakers. The shoes feature a logo-covered midsole, have the brand’s signature star on the outer sides as well as complementing lace-up detailing. You can wear this style every day, thanks to its decidedly versatile look. Golden Goose kicks are loved by celebrities and shoppers alike. Many A-listers like Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Selena Gomez and more swear by Golden Goose sneakers.

buy Golden Goose Leather Hi Star Sneakers here

4. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low-Top

Price: HKD 480

The classic style of Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Star Low-Top is geared towards all casual wearers. Taylor has sported these on multiple occasions, including the music video of her chart-breaking single I Knew You Were Trouble. The perfect summer sneakers, the Chuck Taylor Low-Top doesn’t require much maintenance and is easy to clean.

Created more than 100 years ago in 1917, these kicks remain iconic despite the ever-changing fashion landscape and the pool of trends changing every season. With a simple design and timeless silhouette, the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low-Top appeals to all age, cultural, and social groups.

Buy Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low-Top here

5. Gucci JBG Retro Calf Sneaker

Price: HKD 5,000+

Making it to the list of Taylor Swift’s most popular shoes is the Gucci JBG Retro Calf Sneaker. If you’ve been following Taylor’s fashion journey, you’ll know she’s a fan of baby pinks. Extending her love for the colour to her sneaker collection, Taylor added blush Gucci JBG Retro sneakers to her wardrobe and has stepped out multiple times in them. The luxury low-top sneakers come in really quirky colourways, flaunting the emblematic Gucci stripes on the sides. While Taylor’s go-to blush iteration is mostly out of stock on sneaker websites including Neiman Marcus, you can still grab your pick from other neutral colourways.

buy Gucci sneakers for women here

6. Keds Collaboration Sneakers

Price: HKD 150 TO HKD 800

Did you know that Taylor Swift had a line with Keds Sneakers during the Red and 1989 eras? The pop darling and her sweet sneaks surely seemed like a match made in shoe heaven! Flaunting Swift’s vintage style into everyday silhouettes, the Keds collaborations drew inspiration from her own wardrobe. While the limited-edition offerings aren’t available on official websites now, you can still find them via resellers (if you’re lucky enough).

buy Taylor Swift's Keds sneakers here

7. The Row Owen City Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Price: HKD 7,100

Earlier in 2023, Swift sported ‘quiet luxury’ sneakers to a studio party with Matty Healy and broke the internet. Featuring exquisite mesh and leather detailing, these beige sneakers can be styled from day to night, complementing casual as well as dressy outfits. Complementing the beige tone are the dusty cream laces — giving the kicks a vintage feel. The sneakers give a full retro feel, reminding you of those chic ballet slippers and flats. While the beige colourway is sold out on retailer websites, you can still grab the black kicks before they run out!

buy The Row Owen City Leather and Mesh Sneakers here

Which is your favourite pick from Taylor Swift’s sneaker collection?

(Feature image credit: taylorswift/ Instagram)

(Hero image credit: BACKGRID/ Splash/ pahi.id/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which sneakers are a part of Taylor Swift’s collection?

Taylor Swift owns a trail of stunning shoes. Her sneaker collection includes New Balance 550, New Balance x GANNI 1906R sneakers, Golden Goose Hi-Star sneakers, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low-Top and more.