Travis Scott and Audemars Piguet unveil merch collection
Style
06 Dec 2023

Travis Scott and Audemars Piguet unveil merch collection

Aaron Chow
Editor

Audemars Piguet and Travis Scott have come together for a historic collaboration, revealing an official Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar “Cactus Jack” earlier this month. To celebrate the occasion, Scott’s Cactus Jack label now drops an extensive co-branded collection featuring wearables, accessories, and luxurious home goods.

 

The merch collection features a mix of AP graphics and typography with Cactus Jack’s cutting and streetwear cues. Designs reference the special-edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked, integrating plenty of chocolate hues, hand-drawn graphics, and heritage prints. The apparel offerings range from ready-to-wear statement pieces including knitted sweaters, zip-up hoodies, graphic tees, and leather jackets to comfortable loungewear such as house slippers and silk pyjamas.

“Watchmaking, to me, is the ultimate combo of engineering, fashion, tech and design—a harmony of precision, craftsmanship and perfect timing,” Scott says of the project. “I approached this collaboration similar to sampling or starting a beat, taking inspiration from classics while introducing innovation to push them into the future. I’m beyond amped about the results, a first ever for the iconic Royal Oak. For it to be my brother Francois’ final project as CEO of AP makes it even more epic – we are sending him out with a Mega fucking epic mic drop … LETTTSSSSS GOOOOOO.”

The Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet collection is now available at shop.travisscott.com with prices ranging between $60 to $1,850 USD. A portion of the profits from the sale will be donated to a charity of Travis Scott’s choice.

 

Images: Audemars Piguet/Cactus Jack

Audemars Piguet Audemars Piguet Royal Oak travis scott
Travis Scott and Audemars Piguet unveil merch collection

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

   
