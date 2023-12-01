Travis Scott and Audemars Piguet unveil the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar “Cactus Jack”

Travis Scott and Audemars Piguet have just revealed an official collaborative Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar.

Leaning into a more fashion oriented direction for its last two special projects, just months after the 1017 Alyx 9SM Royal Oak, this new watch embodies Scott’s “Cactus Jack” imprint.

This new release takes one of Audemars Piguet’s most sought after models, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in ceramic, and adds a number of details that have never been seen before in the watch. First, watch enthusiasts will notice that the entire 41mm case is now made from brown ceramic. This “Chocolate AP” reference can be heard in Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN” track. The watch sees additional tweaks like a Calibre 5135 movement with rhodium-toned components with pink-gold-toned hues, white gold hexagonal screws, a Cactus Jack smiley face moon phase, hand-drawn typography, a Cactus Jack day indicator, and blue lume.

Scott comments on the project: “Watchmaking, to me, is the ultimate combo of engineering, fashion, tech and design—a harmony of precision, craftsmanship and perfect timing. I approached this collaboration similar to sampling or starting a beat, taking inspiration from classics while introducing innovation to push them into the future. I’m beyond amped about the results, a first ever for the iconic Royal Oak. For it to be my brother Francois’ final project as CEO of AP makes it even more epic – we are sending him out with a Mega fucking epic mic drop … LETTTSSSSS GOOOOOO.”

Limited to 200 pieces, this special edition will cost roughly $201,000 USD, and if that’s too steep a price for your wallet, the two brands are also releasing a collection of clothing and accessories, including hoodies, T-shirts, jackets, pyjamas, shorts and caps, among others, sold exclusively online via shop.travisscott.com. A part of the profits from the sale of this collection will be donated to a charity project or cause of Travis Scott’s choice.

Head over to Audemars Piguet to learn more.