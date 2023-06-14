Momo of Twice is Miu Miu’s newest ambassador

Momo, who is a member of Twice, one of the most notable 3rd generation K-pop girl groups, has been announced as Miu Miu’s newest ambassador. Momo as Miu Miu’s newest ambassador reinforces Miu Miu’s modern, chic, and elegant identity.

As the newest ambassador of Miu Miu, she kicked off by promoting Miu Miu’s new bag “Arcadie” on her personal Instagram and Twice’s official Japan Instagram account. The caption said “Take a look at Miu Miu’s new bag ‘Arcadie,’ which is modern and cool.”

Momo being appointed as Miu Miu’s newest ambassador is surprisingly one of Twice’s highest profile endorsements. Momo is currently also a brand ambassador for the shoe brand, Onitsuka Tiger. Other members like Nayeon is Tommy Jeans’s ambassador and a muse for GIVENCHY beauty. Mina is a global brand ambassador for SK-II, the renowned skincare brand.

Twice, under JYP Entertainment debuted in 2015 Like Ooh-Ahh, and has been releasing hit after hit with songs like “Cheer Up (2016),” “Dance The Night Away (2018),” and “More & More (2020).”

This is not Miu Miu’s first collaboration with K-pop stars. Miu Miu, a subsidiary of Italian luxury brand Prada, has a history of appointing Girl’s Generation Yoona and IVE Wonyoung as their ambassadors in the past.

Momo, famous for her dancing skills, has about 11.9 million followers on her personal Instagram, which makes her the most-followed Japanese celebrity on Instagram. As Momo is extensively popular worldwide as a K-pop icon, especially in Japan, Miu Miu could be targeting more Japanese consumers.