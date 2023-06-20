Valentino revisits masculinity in “The Narratives” Spring/Summer 2024 collection

Valentino Menswear Spring/Summer collection 2024, titled “The Narratives,” revealed last Friday at Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, re-examined the true meaning of masculinity.

Directed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the collection returning after the three-year break from menswear, focused on adopting a new modern perspective of men’s garments, pushing the boundaries of traditional “masculine” clothes.

The runway location is particularly significant for Valentino as Milano is where Valentino Garvani staged the first Valentino menswear show in 1985. Pierpaolo Piccioli, embarking on the successful return, revisits menswear by introducing new looks such as jackets worn over above-the-knee shorts, all while still adhering to Valentino’s legacy.

The runway was accompanied by live music from d4vd. D4vd, the 18-year-old artist is currently one of the best new emerging artists as he holds 2023 Billboard’s 21 Under 21. He is well known for his hit indie rock song “Romantic Homicide,” which gained a lot of popularity for his brutally honest lyrics.

All pieces in the collection: blazers, coats, shirts, shorts, bags, and shoes are brought to life by Piccioli’s touch of delicacy. The collection features vivid colors such as baby pink, turquoise, royal blue, and fiery red, and its signature PP Pink and floral graphics, to more familiar blazers in black and white. Valentino “The Narratives” Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear is not afraid to mix fun with formal.

Piccioli draws inspiration from Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, for the 2024 collection. He utilises the quote “Things get broken, and sometimes, they get repaired, and in most cases, you realise that no matter what gets damaged, life rearranges itself to compensate for your loss, sometimes wonderfully,” and imprints it to the items in the collection. He implies that ironically, strength can be found in fragility and that you can find perfection in imperfection.

(Images: Valentino)