Valentino delivers immersive “Unboxing” presentation with Punchdrunk’s ‘Sleep No More’ in Shanghai

Valentino recently held a special showing in Shanghai of its “Unboxing Valentino” Spring/Summer 2023 collection in partnership with Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More.

Revisiting its partnership from September 2021, the two names got together again for an immersive display via The Box presentation — a collection of interactive vignettes, personal encounters and group performances that integrate the brand’s core values into a riveting story.

In attendance for the spectacle were names like Janice Man, Landi Li, Zeng Li, Elva Ni, Chen Duling, and Faye Tsui. Each of the guests were treated to an unforgettable experience across multiple floors inside downtown Shanghai’s McKinnon Hotel. Themes of human desire, curiosity, and togetherness were told across five chapters where the show began and ended at a mysterious glass box at the center of the grand ballroom.

Celebrating freedom of expression and the power of beauty, each of the performers sported the House’s SS23 collection — spanning ultra-saturated sequin coats, feather-adorned separates, floor-length gowns, and formalwear — where attendees were given an up-close-and-personal look at each of the pieces. This creative presentation is just the beginning as more is set to come with the continuation of this ongoing partnership.

(Images: Valentino)