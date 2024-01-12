Valentino debuts SS24 “The Narratives” Campaign with BTS’ SUGA

Since SUGA‘s (Min Yoongi) signing to Valentino in January last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting his modelling work with the Italian fashion house, even more so after his military enlistment.

The wait is now over as BTS‘ SUGA is front and centre for the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 “The Narratives” men’s collection. Part of the House’s collective of ambassadors called DI.VA (=Different Values), SUGA stars in the new campaign directed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and photoed by Theo Wenner. Shot just before his military service, the campaign shows a day in the life of SUGA where he goes through his busy schedule alone and is mobbed by fans in the streets of Seoul.

Walking alone, the confident SUGA embraces his role unfazed by the number of screaming fans as he goes from location to location sporting Valentino’s latest collection. From casual to formal wear, each look is brought to life by the artist as items like the One Stud Sneakers and collaboration with PORTER are teased.

📽️ Brand Ambassador BTS’ SUGA / MIN YOONGI in new Menswear campaign “The Narratives” trailer for Valentino! ✨ SUGA x Valentino#SUGAxValentino #ValentinoNarrativespic.twitter.com/b9M9CRKJx0 — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) January 11, 2024

So far only a few images have been released, but the entire campaign film is set to debut today at 7:00 p.m. HKT while the collection is set to hit Valentino stores and online on January 18.

(Images: Maison Valentino)