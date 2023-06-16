Watch the “Valentino The Narratives” Milan Fashion Week runway show live

Valentino‘s “The Narratives” show is set to go live today. Debuting at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale in the city of Milan, this show is a break from the co-ed setup that was set up in the last three years.

Set to build on what Mr. Garavani first showcased in 1985, with the first-ever Valentino menswear show, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli looks to the future of Valentino men’s with a contemporary direction, but with the House’s celebrated past in his arsenal.

Continuing its push to support local communities and the next generation of talent, Valentino’s choice for its show to take place at the university was a conscience decisions to allow for students to experience the show. Valentino goes on the explain the location as, “a full immersion into the Maison’s world of excellence and savoir-faire, attention to detail and spirit of innovation to inspire and stimulate the next generation offering a creative exchange.”

While womenswear will still be a vessel for the House to converse through, menswear will now be put on a “pedestal” as Piccioli works to redefine masculine codes all the while putting emphasis on the category.

The Valentino The Narratives Menswear show will be presented as part of Milan Fashion Week at 8 p.m. HKT. Those interested in viewing the collection can play the video above at the corresponding time to watch the live runway show. It will also be streamed live on Valentino.com and through the Maison’s social channels.

(Image: Valentino)