Verdy is BLACKPINK’s new artistic director

Japanese designer and graphic artist Verdy has been appointed as the new artistic director of K-pop powerhouse BLACKPINK. Renowned for his funky, spirited streetwear collections, Verdy’s career may reach new heights as he teams up with the four-piece in what might be his biggest gig yet.

As the artist had previously worked with the girl group, designing their well-loved BORN PINK merchandise line, the news comes as no surprise to some. Earlier this year, he took up the role of artist-in-residence for the Coachella music festival, which the Korean girl group was a headliner for.

While no further details about the partnership have been released, one update is for certain: Verdy will design an upcoming capsule collection for BLACKPINK. According to the official press release, Veldy intends to “create a world that merges his distinct artistic touch with BLACKPINK’s ultra feminine aesthetic”.

The project was hinted at in a photo Verdy shared on his personal Instagram page. With the artist hard at work, the post showcases illustrations of an unseen pink cartoon beside Vick, his recognisable mascot. Coupled with the shoutout he gave to BLACKPINK’s official Instagram account and the fact that the character itself is pink, all these cues all point towards the anticipated collection.

Known for his iconic streetwear brands, Wasted Youth and Girls Don’t Cry, Verdy is known for his unique design sense and an impressive host of collaborations with major brands. Since 2019, the Japanese designer has worked with Instagram, Nike, Levi’s, Budweiser, and Paris Saint-Germain, just to name a few.

His resumé isn’t limited to big players, though, because he’s also collabed with relatively low-key labels including Blackmeans, Phingerin, Whimsy Socks, and NEEDLES.

In our eyes, BLACKPINK’s made a smart move by tapping into Verdy’s artistic talent not only for their merch design, but also by appointing him as their artistic director. Highly sought after among celebrities from A$AP Rocky to Post Malone, the Japanese designer is sure to bring something fresh to the table.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news about the collaboration.