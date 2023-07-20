Vestiaire Collective curates an exceptional archive of over 80 rare fashion pieces

Vestiaire Collective is showcasing a special archive collection of over 80 never-worn collector’s pieces from July 17.

A curated selection of items from iconic designers and famed labels such as Hermès, Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Margiela will be available for viewing on Vestiaire’s official website.

As one of the largest online platforms for pre-loved luxury goods, Vestiaire Collective aims to introduce sustainable ideals to its customers’ wardrobes. By creating a robust marketplace for second-hand buyers and sellers, the company actively promotes the circular fashion movement.

The archive collection highlights Vestiaire’s commitment to curating a trusted space where fashion aficionados can share and acquire gems, staying true to the company’s philosophy of cherishing each and every clothing item.

With some pieces dating back to the 1980s, the collection is truly a sight to behold. Some of the highlights include a gray-and-burgundy sleeveless vest top from Martin Margiela’s iconic F/W 1989 show, Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature marinière, and Gaultier’s vintage mesh tops, many of which have been seen on Kendall Jenner.

The company’s latest Impact Report documents a growing demand for pre-loved luxury goods. The 2023 Report in particular spotlights the increasing popularity of vintage clothing and accessories, with over 55 million clicks recorded for vintage items in 2022.

Through this exceptional collection of rare pieces, Vestiaire Collective aims to celebrate the beauty and longevity of vintage fashion. As the industry shifts more towards an environmentally-conscious approach, the efforts of resale platforms and consumers help preserve pieces for years to come.

To feast your eyes on the many gorgeous pieces, head over to the official website.