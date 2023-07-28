Victoria’s Secret collab with Rui Built is its first collaboration with a Chinese designer

Victoria’s Secret, U.S.A’s renowned lingerie brand founded in 1977, collaborates with a Chinese designer for the first time in history, Rui Zhou’s brand RUI Built founded in 2019.

Rui Zhou, an advocate for gender-fluid fashion and lingerie, aims for everyone to embrace their “natural shape” and be confident in their garments.

“I firmly believe that fashion is a great medium to showcase the beauty and power of the human body. Collaborating with Victoria’s Secret takes this expression to new and unparalleled heights,” Rui shared in the collection’s promotional video.

“I believe that loungewear is a unique product within Victoria’s Secret’s assortment. It can easily shift between casual and formal while encompassing both intimacy and boldness. I aspire to romanticize this captivating contrast,” Zhou added.

Reinterpreting Victoria’s Secret’s classic products and brand elements, Rui Zhou adds her signature cut-out designs and her unique touch to the collection. The collection includes lace slips, knit cardigans, pajama sets, and bras in various bright hues.

By collaborating with RUI Built, Victoria’s Secret wants to appeal to the public as an inclusive and body positivity brand. Victoria’s Secret has received backlash in the past, for pursing Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with only tall and lean “Angel” models. After four years of cancelling the iconic runway show, Victoria’s Secret is set to return with a more inclusive line up in a new format.

To celebrate the exciting collaboration, a pop-up event “DARE to say love” will last from now to August 6 at Victoria’s Secret Shanghai Lippo flagship store. In the store, you can check out the new collection with interactive installations.

The new collaboration “Dare to Say Love” exclusive to the Chinese market, is available now on Victoria’s Secret Chinese website, offline stores, and its official partners Tmall and JD.com.

(Images: Victoria’s Secret China)