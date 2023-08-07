8five2 returns with two new colorways of its “ALL DAY” watch

Hong Kong-based streetwear/skateboard shop, 8FIVE2, has returned with two new colorways of its “ALL DAY” watch.

Following “Wine Dial” iterations released in 2021, the updated models will be limited to 100 pieces for both the “Silver/Navy Sunray” and “Gold/Gold Sunray” colour options. Sized at 40mm, the stainless steel watches take after the Rolex Day-Date, featuring time, day, and date functions. The crystal is fixed with a cyclops lens and inside is a Japanese Miyota quartz movement with approximately 3 years of battery life.

In homage to the city of Hong Kong, the “8,” “5,” and “2,” numbers are enlarged and the city’s bauhinia flower appears alongside “Causeway Bay” text on the dial. Other fine details include IP Gold plating, a butterfly buckle for the bracelet , and a water-resistance rating of 5ATM (50 meters).

The 8FIVE2 “ALL DAY” watches are now available online and at in stores for $1,680 HKD.

8FIVE2

1/F, 522 Jaffe Rd

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong