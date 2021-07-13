What makes you happy instantly?

The things that make me happy instantly are joy and laughter in other people. When you see people laughing, being happy and enjoying life, it feels like it’s our way of showing appreciation for being alive.

Any advice on how to master the art of letting go?

That really has to do with surrendering, and just going with the flow. You only have one life, so how do you want to spend the time? When you wake up each day, how do you want it to feel? You can’t get it back so you have to cherish every moment. Understanding that will help you let go of a lot of things.

What part of your inner child remains today?

Definitely my optimism. I was a very happy, lucky little girl and that’s always stayed with me. I like to believe in people and to think that at the end of the day everything is going to work out.