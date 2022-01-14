Inside Job: Audemars Piguet’s new AP House in Hong Kong by studiossoo

The watchmaker’s second Hong Kong AP House overlooks Victoria Harbour from K11 Musea.

Watch brand Audemars Piguet was extremely forward-thinking when it opened its first AP House in Hong Kong and Asia in the heart of Central back in 2018. A way to elevate the client experience above the traditional brick-and-mortar store, the AP House concept soon inspired others to follow in their footstep — private lounges, brand residences and clubhouses began popping up left and right as others began to see the value in enhancing the client experience.

Located at H Queen’s, the first AP House was designed to feel like a home away from home for the manufacture’s most valued clients, a private respite that heightens one’s experience at Audemars Piguet — you could have a meeting there, invite friends for a drink, with no obligation whatsoever to buy a watch. So successful was this concept that the brand’s just opened their second AP House, this time on the other side of the harbour at the prestigious K11 Musea. Hong Kong is extremely lucky. Not every city has an AP House presence and Hong Kong has two, speaking to the popularity of the brand here.

The interiors are designed by Samantha Soo at studiossoo

“We’re excited to introduce a second AP House to Hong Kong so as to bring the brand’s renowned hospitality to both sides of the iconic Victoria Harbour and continue to offer unique experiences to AP lovers,” says Peggy Hu, CEO Greater China of the brand.

The K11 Musea AP House exudes an air of exclusivity from the outside, featuring a facade of liquid steel panels in a luxurious gold tone. But inside, the House is warm and comforting. AP House’s interiors are designed by local design practice studiossoo, founded by Samantha Soo in 2017. Past the welcome foyer, guests are greeted with the focal point of the room: AP House boasts a central feature bar in its 186-square-metre urban retreat, with design elements that pay tribute to both Chinese culture and the brand’s Swiss roots.

The central bar area

The circular shape of the bar is inspired by the traditional red lantern, while the soothing green jade onyx countertop is a highly-prized stone in Chinese culture. The lighting recalls lampposts in Switzerland, and splashed out across the interior is a selection of artworks by prominent artists, sculptors and photographers, with many pieces documenting Hong Kong’s evolution.

A fireplace flickers warmly on one side of the room. The second AP House feels more intimate than the first, there are comfortable seating and dining areas carved into every corner, shielding you from view from other guests at the house.

The terrace overlooking the Victoria Harbour

Another main attraction is the open terrace with panoramic views of Victoria Harbour. While the new AP House is only open by appointment at the moment, it will soon be open to the public as well.

This article originally appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.

