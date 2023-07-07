Barbie x Fossil 2023: All you need to know about the new watch collection

Though the Barbie movie is yet to release, there have already been multiple brand collaborations featuring our favourite doll. From fashion, beauty and self-care to food, beverages, gaming consoles and even rental spaces, the Barbie collaborations have pretty much taken over the world. Well, we can now add another collaboration to that list. Popular brand Fossil and Barbie have just announced a special collection that’ll feature watches, jewellery, accessories and more. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Barbie x Fossil collection.

What we know about the Barbie x Fossil collection

The Fossil x Barbie collection features a variety of timepieces, leather accessories and Barbie-themed jewellery. Among the collection is the Carlie watch, priced at USD 260 and featuring a customisable design complete with a replaceable strap and a chevron-patterned topring. This design is inspired by the original 1959 Barbie doll that wore a black-and-white chevron swimsuit. Another offering is the Raquel watch, priced at USD 295, which has been redesigned by Fossil to highlight the iconic symbols associated with Barbie. These symbols include a specially cut crystal flower charm, a vibrant pink pointed-toe heel, a roller skate and a timeless pink car.

The collection also features additional leather accessories such as the Liza camera bag, available for USD 195, and the Penrose wallet crossbody, priced at USD 175. Both of these items are embellished in Barbie’s signature pink hue and crafted with high-quality and smooth-grain leather.

Coming to the jewellery pieces, the collection includes the Watch Ring priced at USD 150 which features a five-petal flower design inspired by Barbie’s iconic floral logo. Other notable items are the Barbie locket necklace and the earring stud set, priced at USD 125 and USD 95, respectively.

Speaking on the collaborative collection, Fossil’s Chief Brand Officer Melissa Lowenkron explains how the designers drew inspiration from Barbie’s extensive style archives, presenting a modern reinterpretation of the collection.

We’re thrilled to launch this collaboration to celebrate Barbie, a global icon with a long legacy of sparking joy and imagination. Our designers were inspired by her style archives — reimagined in a fresh, modern way — and we hope our customers enjoy the combination of nostalgia and creativity.

When will the Barbie x Fossil collaborative collection come out?

Starting July 10, customers can purchase the entire range of Barbie x Fossil products through Fossil.com and in selected Fossil stores.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Fossil)

