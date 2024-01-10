Blancpain and Swatch unveil “Ocean of Storms” Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms

Blancpain, the world’s oldest watch brand, and Swatch collaborate to create the exquisite Ocean of Storms version of the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms watch. This timepiece pays homage to Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms, widely regarded as the first diver’s watch. Combining tradition, innovation, and sustainability, this timepiece showcases the DNA of both brands.

The Ocean of Storms watch features a sleek black Bioceramic case and crown, a revolutionary material developed and patented by Swatch. This blend of high-end ceramic and biosourced material creates a luxurious matte finish for this durable and scratch-resistant product.

At the heart of this watch is the SISTEM51 mechanical movement by Swatch. With just 51 parts, including a single central screw, this movement boasts a remarkable 90-hour power reserve and exceptional anti-magnetic properties. The hairspring, made with Nivachro, guarantees high-precision timekeeping, making it a reliable companion for divers and watch enthusiasts alike. As the name of this version implies, the colorway pays homage to the Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of Storms) region of the moon and features a digital print on the back of both the Oceanus Procellarum and the Okenia Luna nudibranch.

The Ocean of Storms watch features a black sunbrushed dial with a date indicator positioned between 4 and 5 o’clock. The hour indexes, hour and minute hands, and the scale on the bezel are coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova, ensuring excellent legibility even in low-light conditions. The bezel is crafted from black Bioceramic material and rotates unidirectionally, allowing divers to keep track of their underwater adventures. With a water resistance of 300 feet (50 fathoms), the watch is also ready to accompany divers on their underwater explorations.

For more information about the watch, please visit the Swatch website.

Images: Swatch