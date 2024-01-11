facebook
Home > Style > Watches > Casio unveils BABY-G x ‘Hello Kitty’ anniversary watch
Casio unveils BABY-G x ‘Hello Kitty’ anniversary watch
Style
11 Jan 2024 12:26 PM

Casio unveils BABY-G x ‘Hello Kitty’ anniversary watch

Elaine Yu

Casio has unveiled the all-new BGD-565KT, the latest addition to the BABY-G x Hello Kitty collaboration. The new limited-edition timepiece commemorates the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty and the 30th anniversary of BABY-G.

The watch is based on Casio’s BGD-565 model, which inherits the design elements of the original BABY-G watch. Inspired by Hello Kitty’s debut designs from 1974, the new timepiece features a charming color scheme featuring a base tone of white, complemented by Hello Kitty camo prints as well as red and blue bands and accents.

casio-baby-g-hello-kitty-collaboration

The band of the BGD-565KT is crafted using bio-based resin and showcases printed faces of the endearing animated character from the ’70s. These delightful expressions capture Hello Kitty in moments of laughter, winking, and surprise. When the backlight is activated, her eyes, nose, and whiskers appear on the watch’s LED, and the dial is adorned with a ribbon design, completing the iconic Hello Kitty face.

In celebration of Hello Kitty‘s 50th anniversary, the collaboration model boasts a total of 50 unique details that adorn the entire watch. Furthermore, the timepiece comes packaged in a special box that includes a cloth pouch inspired by the watch’s design.

True to the original essence of the beloved Sanrio character, the BABY-G BGD-565KT exudes a retro charm that pays homage to the timeless appeal of the classic Hello Kitty design. With its combination of nostalgia and modern functionality, this collaboration watch is sure to captivate fans of both brands.

For more information, please visit Casio website.

Images: Casio

Casio Hello Kitty watch collaborations
Casio unveils BABY-G x ‘Hello Kitty’ anniversary watch

Elaine Yu
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.