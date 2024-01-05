Casio releases new GPR-H1000 G-SHOCK watch with heart rate monitor and GPS functionality

Casio has unveiled its latest addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches, the GPR-H1000. Part of the RANGEMAN series, the watch is specifically designed to provide vital features for survival settings, equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, GPS functionality capable, and more.

The Master of G series within the G-SHOCK lineup, offers exceptional performance on land, at sea, and in the air. Each watch in the series is equipped with capabilities and functions tailored to meet the specific demands of these environments.

The RANGEMAN timepieces are equipped with a Triple Sensor, which measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature. These features make them ideal for rangers and other professionals operating in challenging land environments, including hot, rainy jungles, and dense forests.

The watch also comes equipped with measurement functions designed to support different activities in the field. For example, during a trek, the GPR-H1000 displays heart rate, distance traveled, altitude, and speed of ascent or descent. This information empowers users to monitor their physical condition and the surrounding environment, facilitating informed decision-making on the spot.

The new G-SHOCK RANGEMAN GPR-H1000 watches will be available in two models: GPR-H1000-1 and GPR-H1000-9. Casio enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts alike can check out more information from here.