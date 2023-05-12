Finnish company Suunto releases new outdoor watch with 60 day battery life

Finnish company Suunto has released a new smartwatch dubbed Suunto Vertical, and its features seem pretty stunning so far. The 80 year-old company specialises in ultra-functional outdoor gear, and have just released a watch made for outdoor adventurers. Designed to take on the great outdoors, the Suunto Vertical has made waves in the outdoor watches sector so far with its breadth of features, insanely long battery life, and solar charging capabilities.

The Vertical is described on Suunto’s website as a “large screen adventure watch for outdoor expeditions,” and for expeditions, it is made. Armed with outdoor offline maps, an altimeter, and solar charging capabilities alongside a 60 day — yes, day – battery life, one could hypothetically be stranded on a mountain for years and still have that watch running. But then again, with the Suunto Vertical’s much-lauded navigation system and offline maps, chances are slim that one would get lost in the first place.

There are over 95 preinstalled sport modes for different activities; additionally, there are dedicated modes for common activities such as running, cycling, swimming, and interval training which provide detailed reports such as stroke efficiency (swimming) or foot pod calibration (running.)

Intuitive maps provide features such as contour lines, water, paths and other landmarks (in three different map styles, no less) with route and POI navigation. The maps are free, and everything works offline. When combined with the Vertical’s weather forecast (that also provides finer details such as a storm alarm and sea level pressures), barometer, altimeter, and compass, the great outdoors might just turn into the back of your hand.

The stainless steel version comes in four colours and is priced at HKD 5,499, while the titanium grade 5 version, also available in four colours, is priced at HKD 7,299. Check out all the colours in the gallery below.