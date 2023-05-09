facebook
Robbers make off with 100 luxury watches in Ginza, Tokyo daytime heist
Robbers make off with 100 luxury watches in Ginza, Tokyo daytime heist

Robbers make off with 100 luxury watches in Ginza, Tokyo daytime heist

Robbers make off with 100 luxury watches in Ginza, Tokyo daytime heist

Ambrose Leung

A jewellery and watch store in Tokyo‘s high-end Ginza district was just robbed in broad daylight. The unexpected crime was spotted by citizens where three masked individuals entered the Quark Ginza 888 shop and proceeded to smash and grab watches from the glass display cases.

Using a crowbar and knife, the three individuals, later identified as teenagers from Yokohama, threatened the staff and made off with over 100 watches each priced from $3,800 USD to $168,000 USD. Two bystanders nearby attempted to intervene by closing the door into the criminals but they eventually made off in a rented van.

The rare spotting of such a crime in a public area in Tokyo has since been shared on Twitter where it has amassed over 9.5 million views. A later news report indicates that all suspects were eventually arrested in Akasaka.

(Image: John Cameron via Unsplash)

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

