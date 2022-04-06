Gucci marks 50 years of Swiss watchmaking with High Watchmaking collection

After half a century of timeless luxury and craftsmanship, Gucci unveiled its second High Watchmaking collection at the Gucci Wonderland event in Geneva.

Fusing technological brilliance with the artistic innovation that is synonymous with the House, Gucci has released new watches that are statements that define time itself. The second ‘High Watchmaking’ collection marks the golden anniversary of Gucci Swiss Timepieces, which were first introduced in 1972 in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

While the first High Watchmaking collection debuted in 2021, this year’s fairground-inspired event saw the new collection that is precious, sophisticated and bears the signature Gucci style in all its forms.

The fairground horological event and collection

Describing the event, Gucci’s website says, “The atmosphere of this kaleidoscopic collection is inspired by a magical fairground, where refined watchmaking styles appear alongside rainbow-like gems and celestial wonders. Entering this enchanted universe is like immersing into a thrilling series of roller-coaster rides.”

The new collection depicts the classic blend of Italian style and Swiss design from the ’50s to the ’90s. Along with additions to the existing G-Timeless Dancing Bees and Grip Sapphire collections, three new timepieces have been introduced — GUCCI 25H Skeleton Tourbillon, G-Timeless Planetarium and G-Timeless Moonlight.

The ageless timepieces

The GUCCI 25H Skeleton Tourbillon is all about redefining the signature Gucci timepiece style and highlighting the brand’s aesthetic codes. Featuring a see-through dial and an eight mm thick case, the watch gives the “illusion of floating mechanics above the bridges at the base of the dial.”

Rendering a sense of layering and dimension, the skeleton hands uplift the overall style of the timepiece. When paired with the flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock, it becomes a statement of sporty luxury and sophistication, a Gucci trademark.

Twelve gemstones encircle the dial like a halo in the G-Timeless Planetarium. The website says, “The gem-set wheel is activated through a button, rotating around the dial in a gala of light.” The technical finesse of the arrow-shaped hours and minutes hands accentuates the elegant charm of the timepiece.

With a dial that reflects the ever-changing phases of the moon and imbibes the essence of its unvarying beauty, the G-Timeless Moonlight timepiece shows the celestial body that “starts its journey from a gleaming silver crescent to evolve into a pearlescent whole,” the website states. Modelled around another ever-lasting creation, Gucci calibre GGV838.MP, this watch follows the 29.5-day lunar month. Its sheer technical expertise requires the watch to be adjusted every 360 years.

If you are a fan of retro fashion, the Grip Sapphire is the timepiece that will appeal to you the most. The elegant Jump Hour watch is made with sapphire crystals and features contrasting coloured glass on the minutes and hour windows.

The House’s website mentions that two mint-green Grip variants have been added to the collection, each comes with a transparent caseback. While the first watch has two laser-cut turquoise hours and minutes discs, the other one features mauve-pink discs. Each design comes with a matching transparent rubber strap and sapphire crown.

Fashioned along the lines of Gucci’s eclectic spirit, the G-Timeless Dancing Bees timepiece brings together High Watchmaking technology and a nature-inspired jewellery design. Twelve bees swarm a mother-of-pearl dial and shimmer with every wrist movement. The exquisite design also features two rare opals, forming a rectangular brick-like chevron pattern on the dial.

The High Watchmaking collection is housed in Gucci’s first dedicated boutique at Place Vendôme, Paris where you can check it out by appointment.

