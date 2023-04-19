H. Moser & Cie. Releases a “Smoked Salmon” Streamliner Centre Seconds

H. Moser & Cie. have just released the newest version of its Streamliner Centre Seconds — this time with a vintage-inspired “Smoked Salmon” dial.

Now replacing the “Matrix Green” dial, also known as the “Green Dragon,” this new “Smoked Salmon” plays into the popularity of salmon-coloured dials mixed with Moser playfulness. The watch dial also references patina found in vintage watches and displays the watchmaker’s signature fumé technique.

Sitting at 40mm on the wrist, the cushion-shaped case and integrated steel bracelet work together in telling the Streamliner’s main inspiration — high-speed trains of the 1920s and 1930s. “There is salmon and there is salmon. Our inspiration does not come from the traditional Atlantic salmon, or ‘Salmo salar’ to give it its Latin name, but from its very rare cousin, the ‘Oncorhynchus kisutch.’ Allowed to mature in total freedom and massaged each day by specialists using an oil infused with aromatic herbs picked from the slopes of the Himalayas, this species only eats crustaceans that have been pre-digested by pink flamingos. Each individual fish is smoked using a secret recipe made using Scottish whisky. This is what gives the flesh this exceptional colour, and is the inspiration behind our new dial.”

Shifting from tones of chocolate and gold, depending on the angle of light, the dial surface sees a griffé finish with a transparent lacquer logo that maintains hidden from afar. In keeping with the “Very Rare” tagline, this version will only be offered for a single year. Technical specs include an HMC 200 automatic calibre with Straumann® hairspring and Precision Engineering AG regulating organ, Moser double stripes finishing, 12 ATM of water resistance, a solid 18K gold oscillating weight, three days of power reserve, and Globolight lume.

Those interested in the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner in “Smoked Salmon” can enquire at their local authorised dealers and flagship stores.