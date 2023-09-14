Here’s why you should add ring watches to your timepiece collection

The world of horology is always ever-evolving and experimenting, and the latest kind of timepiece to hit the world of time watches is ring watches. Ring watches are a distinctive and stylish subset of the watch industry, blending both the worlds of horology and jewellery. They are prized for their craftsmanship, aesthetics, and uniqueness, making them an appealing choice for those looking to make a fashion statement or own a collectable piece of history.

These kinds of watches are crafted with attention to detail and often feature intricate designs, precious metals (such as gold or platinum), gemstones (like diamonds, sapphires, or emeralds), and enamel work. Their small size allows for intricate and artistic embellishments.

The best bit is that ring watches are often chosen for their novelty and as conversation pieces, rather than for practical timekeeping. Reading the time on this kind of timepiece may require a slight adjustment compared to a traditional wristwatch, but it’s all part of the charm!

What are ring watches?

Ring watches are a type of timepiece that can be worn on the finger like a ring. They combine the functionality of a watch with the aesthetic appeal of a piece of jewellery.

They typically feature a small watch face embedded into a ring, allowing the wearer to conveniently check the time without needing to wear a traditional wristwatch. These watches often come in various designs and materials, catering to different styles and preferences.

Why are these timepieces trending?

Recently, Fossil launched watch rings in a stainless steel model with gold, silver and copper tones. It comes with a built-in sound watch and a dial that looks like one of the company’s iconic wristwatches. The brand also collaborated with Barbie on a floral version last month.

Casio too gave its nod to the trend by launching its G-Shock ring watches that are only currently available in Japan. Even, contemporary jewellery brands such as M Jewelers from New York, feature a pinky-shaped watch ring that looks a lot like an old-school Casio.

Not only that but TikTok too is behind watch rings going viral. Many content creators are promoting the secondhand luxury watch market.

This has brought a whole new generation of vintage watch aficionados into the fold. With over 150 million searches for ‘luxury second-hand watches’ on TikTok alone, they are bringing what used to be a closed world to the masses.

How to style these watches?

The accessory dates all the way back to 18th-century European fashion. It’s a timepiece that was mostly seen in men’s wardrobes at the time.

Like the trench watch or pendant watch, it’s long since gone out of fashion. However, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, heritage brands such as Rolex and Patek Phillipe also started to release their own ring watches.

It’s the antique look combined with the androgynous style that makes this kind of timepiece even more versatile. Let it be your standout timepiece.

We suggest ditching your bracelets and other rings in order to make the watch stand out. And if it is golden and has diamonds encrusted, we suggest you wear it with an LBD and let your digits do the talking. Or simply match your manicure with the dial of your watch. How cool is that! Isn’t it?

Try your hands at this understated rose gold option that can be paired with a dainty pink finger ring. Check out the link here.

For those looking to invest, this vintage Jaeger-Le Coultre Watch Ring will be a lovely addition. What makes this vintage timepiece a great collectable is that the dial is cream-coloured and the hour markers are gold. While the hands are gold and the dial has a circular face. It has all the original components including the dial, crown, and hands. It is made of a 9ct Yellow Gold Case with a Plain Gold Split Shank. Get your hands on this watch ring here.

(Main and feature image: montrevintage_/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.