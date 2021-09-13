Home > Style > Watches > New Watch Alert: The Hermès Arceau Toucan de Paradis takes flight
New Watch Alert: The Hermès Arceau Toucan de Paradis takes flight
Style
13 Sep 2021 03:09 PM

New Watch Alert: The Hermès Arceau Toucan de Paradis takes flight

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
New Watch Alert: The Hermès Arceau Toucan de Paradis takes flight
Style
New Watch Alert: The Hermès Arceau Toucan de Paradis takes flight

Hermès said, “Put a bird on it.”

Silk stitching and natural oils aren’t usually the first things that come to mind when talking up a new timepiece. Then again, Hermès’ latest drop is anything but typical.

The watch is a dual tribute: Both to Henri d’Origny’s 1978 Arceau and Katie Scott’s 2020 Toucans de Paradis scarf. The Arceau’s classic lines with Scott’s botanical illustrations create a perfect harmony between craftsmanship and nature. The result? A truly standout piece of wristwear.

Photo: David Marchon

Looking at it by the numbers, the toucan design is composed of 500 individual silk threads, each assembled by hand. The dial is surrounded by a 38mm white gold case, embellished with 82 shimmering diamonds. Each edition is numbered, with only 24 in the world. And perhaps the most important number of all — the price — the Arceau Toucan de Paradis retails for HK$607,800.

Toucans de Paradis fans can find the giant scarf, maxi dress and even an objet d’art ashtray to round out their collection. Discover more at Hermes.com.

Watches and Jewellery luxury accessories Wrist Watch Animal Inspired Jewellery
You might also like ...
Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, drinks, fashion and more from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk