G-Shock and HIDDEN® Unveil Limited-Edition DW5600 Watch

Following collaborations with the likes of Suicoke, Salomon, and NEEDLES, archive page turned streetwear brand, HIDDEN.NY, now works with Casio for a limited-edition G-SHOCK timepiece.

Elements of HIDDEN.NY’s identity, including its distinct white and green colouring and mantra of “Past, Present, and Future,” are infused into the design of the classic DW5600 and packaging. Rubberised elements are styled in opaque bone resin while the case back is specially engraved with HIDDEN NY’s storefront illustration inspired by Jun Takahashi and NIGO’s original NOWHERE store.

The EL Backlight reveals HIDDEN’s ⓗ logo on the digital display and special packaging features a white outer box paired with a beige inner case. Additional specifications of the watch include a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, flash alert, multi-function alarm, and 20-bar water resistance.

Look for the HIDDEN® x G-SHOCK DW5600HDN227 watch to release online and at G-SHOCK’s Soho store in New York for $170 USD (approximately $1,330 HKD).