Here’s your chance to cop the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch in Hong Kong

Since 16 September, a special Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Fiat 500 has been rolling around Hong Kong, packed with the complete and heavily wanted collection.

Skrrt skrrt, wrist-heads: That Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch that everyone has been losing their minds about since the hype-as-hell collab dropped this past March can still be yours. (And without the ridiculous aftermarket mark-up!)

Since 16 September, Swatch has been driving a bright red “Mission to Mars” Fiat 500 around Hong Kong, making unannounced stops at various locations packed to the brim with the full Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch collection available for purchase. Surprise!

MoonSwatch’s Summer Tour has seen eleven of these “rolling planets” making their way around the world from Swatch’s HQ in Switzerland, headed to destinations including London, Mykonos, Ibiza and now, right here in Hong Kong.

Eyes on the road, watch lovers. This summer tour won’t last forever.