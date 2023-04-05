MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold will be available in 14 new cities on April 6

Here is a great piece of news for fans of Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch: The Mission to Moonshine Gold is returning to more stores around the world for just a day on 6 April.

The massive success of the Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch collaboration, which was launched in 2022, led the two mega watchmakers to create the special Mission to Moonshine Gold watch. It was released on 7 March to much fanfare, but only in four select cities — Zurich, Tokyo, Milan and London.

On 4 April, Swatch announced on Instagram that Mission to Moonshine Gold will be made available at stores in 14 more cities and territories around the world.

These places are Shanghai, Berlin, Madrid, New York, Hong Kong, Macao, Geneva, Rome, Manchester, Yokahama, Sydney, Toronto, Naucalpan de Juárez, and Seoul.

More about the upcoming Mission to Moonshine Gold drop

Where to buy Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold

These are all the 14 stores in as many cities and territories where Omega and Swatch are releasing Mission to Moonshine Gold:

Swatch Store Yokohama Vivre, Yokohama, Japan (6:00 PM JST)

Swatch Store IFC mall, Seoul, South Korea (7:00 PM KST)

Swatch Store Pitt Street, Sydney, Australia (7:00 PM AEDT)

Swatch Store Main Square, Macau (6:00 PM CST)

Swatch Store Kai Chiu Road at Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (6:00 PM CST)

Swatch Art Peace Hotel, Shanghai, China (7 PM CST)

Swatch Store Via Del Corso, Rome, Italy (8:00 PM CET)

Swatch Store Rue du Marché, Geneva, Switzerland (6:00 PM CET)

KaDeWe, Berlin, Germany (8:30 PM CET)

Galeria Canalejas, Madrid, Spain (8:30 PM CET)

Trafford Centre, Manchester, United Kingdom (6:00 PM BST)

Swatch Store Times Square, New York, USA (7:00 PM EST)

Swatch Store Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, Canada (7:00 PM EDT)

Swatch Store Plaza Satélite, Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico (7:00 PM CST)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swatch (@swatch)

What does Mission to Moonshine Gold look like?

The original collection featured 11 different Bioceramic MoonSwatch watches. Mission to Moonshine Gold is the 12th piece in the collection.

The watch is based on Mission to the Moon from the original collection but comes with a seconds hand coated with Omega Moonshine gold made from recycled gold from Swatch Group’s certified refinery.

The Mission to the Moon watch, on the other hand, is designed like Omega’s original Moonwatch. It has a steel grey appearance, with white hands and a tachymeter scale.

The 11 watches in the original Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch collection are based on the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch. Each of them is named after a “mission” to a celestial body in our solar system.

(Main and Featured image: Swatch/@swatch/Instagram)