These are the most expensive jewellery watches in the world

For centuries, watchmakers have been producing timepieces that are more than just functional. Equipped with sophisticated complications the likes of tourbillons and perpetual calendars, crafted with unusual materials, and adorned with scintillating gemstones, many of these creations can very much be considered works of art. Today, we dive into the most incredible and expensive jewellery watches in history.

Here’s a quick history lesson on how these dazzling timepieces came to be. In 1541, John Calvin, the leader of the Protestant Reformation movement in Switzerland, enforced sumptuary laws that banned the wearing of jewellery in Geneva. It was a sad affliction on the world of jewellery, but jewellers quickly found a loophole — by turning their designs into watches to outmanoeuvre the prohibition. Setting gemstones into timepieces was permitted, as the latter were considered functional items. Who would have known that such strict laws could be the perfect catalyst for opulent jewellery watches?

Today, such jewellery watches are not only a sight to behold but also wearable, intricate masterpieces that raise the bar of luxury and extravagance. Featuring statement dials, varying metals, and the most precious gemstones, diamonds, and more — these luxury timepieces marry the art of fine watchmaking and haute joaillerie like no other.

Below, we share exquisite details of what makes these most expensive jewellery watches so mesmerising.

The most expensive jewellery watches in the world

(All prices below in USD)

Graff Diamonds Hallucination ($55 million)

First unveiled at Baselworld in 2014 and worth a whopping $55 million, the Graff Diamonds Hallucination is a sculptural masterpiece in itself. Housing over 110 carats of extraordinary coloured diamonds, the concept of one of these most expensive watches was developed by Laurence Graff, Chairman and Founder of Graff Diamonds.

Designed by Maison’s skilled army of gemologists and master craftsmen — this timepiece’s unique amalgamation of diamonds creates a striking rainbow effect.

A classic bejewelled watch by Graff often houses baguette and round brilliant-cut diamonds but for the Diamonds Hallucination piece, Graff went for a mix of different cuts in diamonds such as pear, emerald, round, marquise, and heart in varying hues such as pink, blue, yellow, green, and orange. The watch is set in a platinum bracelet and has a pink quartz dial.

Jacob & Co. Billionaire ASHOKA ($27.7 million)

The almost see-through timepiece with a tourbillon movement has an impressive power reserve of 72 hours and is at a hallucinogenic price of $27.7 million. Outside its skeleton dial, the watch is replete with Ashoka white diamonds. Created by William Goldberg, this watch was named after one of India’s greatest emperors, King Ashoka Maurya.

The Billionaire ASHOKA is encrusted with 325 baguettes and emerald-cut diamonds. Coming in three different versions, the Billionaire watch collection by Jacob & Co. was launched in 2015. And it made headlines in 2018, when boxing heavyweight Floyd Mayweather purchased one for $18 million. However, the latest version debuted in the latter half of 2020.

What makes the unisex gem-studded watch one of the most expensive watches in the world and extraordinarily special is that less than 1 per cent of all rough diamonds have the potential to become an Ashoka. Thus, making the Billionaire ASHOKA an extraordinarily special piece.

Cartier Secret Phoenix Décor Watch ($3.8 million)

Truly a work of art, this is one of the most expensive watches by Cartier. A part of the label’s Merveilles du Nil de Cartier collection, this timepiece is set in 18-carat white gold and features over 3,010 diamonds totalling 80 carats.

Look closely and you’ll find emeralds mounted on its eyes. The Secret Phoenix Décor Watch is plated with rhodium and is a secret watch with its dial tucked away in the shimmering wings of the phoenix.

Hublot Big Bang $5 million watch

The staggering price of the watch is already mentioned in its name but it was first launched by the Genevan luxury watch manufacturer in 2005. The Big Bang is encrusted with 1,282 diamonds and is a true testament to high watchmaking. There are additional six emerald-cut diamonds, greater than 3 carats each.

Featuring a 44mm diameter set in an 18K gold case, the exclusivity of the timepiece is ensured by the fact that every diamond was cut by the same New York jeweller who has over 40 years of experience. Moreover, Hublot designed this watch in collaboration with Geneva’s Atelier Bunter. Here they spent 14 months on the Big Bang’s construction.

Did you know that Beyoncé gifted the Big Bang to her husband Jay-Z on his 43rd birthday?

The Graff Fascination ($40 million)

A tour de force in watchmaking, the Graff Fascination is a three-in-one convertible timepiece that houses some of the world’s finest diamonds. Boasting 152.96 carats, it can be worn as a watch, architectural bracelet, or ring.

At its heart lies The Fascination — a rare 38.13ct pear-cut diamond that’s set into a ring. At the launch of the Fascination, Laurence Graff shared with Forbes, “The Fascination is an outstanding piece, carefully crafted so it can be worn in a number of different ways — adding a touch of magic to the jewel.”

Piaget Emperador Temple ( $3.3 million)

Piaget got straight to the point by naming it the Emperador, which is Spanish for “emperor”. A quick look and you’ll witness the grandeur of this beauty. Not only is the Piaget Emperador Temple prized at a staggering $3.3 million but it’s also the Maison’s most expensive watch. It is set in a rhodium finish 18K white gold bracelet, and features 171 brilliant-cut diamonds.

The dial itself has 389 brilliant-cut diamonds while the buckle is made up of 13 brilliant-cut diamonds. The diamond-studded panel opens to show the secondary dial made from mother-of-pearl housing a minute tourbillon in its display. Indeed a wonderful touch, which makes the Emperador Temple all the more intriguing.

Chopard 201-Carat Watch ($29.5 million)

The Chopard 201-carat watch hosts 874 diamonds and is one of the most breathtaking and expensive jewellery watches in the world. And rightly so. The watch was created in 2000 and is adorned with an 11-carat white diamond, a 12-carat blue diamond, a 15-carat pink diamond, and 163 carats of yellow and white diamonds. Featuring remarkably clear and well-cut diamonds, the beautiful bejewelled watch is a sight to behold. So well hidden is its dial that the secret watch may pose quite a challenge to casual viewers wanting to know the time.

But those who understand horology and have had their eyes on this beauty would know that Chopard’s craftsmanship is impeccable. And so, the Chopard 201-carat watch’s mechanics are revealed by pressing a hidden button. This allows the person to open and see heart-shaped diamonds reminiscent of the petals in a flower — hidden within the piece.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette ($26 million)

At first glance, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette looks like a regular cuff bracelet. But take a closer look and you will notice a tiny dial among its square sections encrusted with 576 diamonds. Thanks to the miniature dial, the Joaillerie 101 Manchette features the smallest mechanical movement in the world. Til today, there hasn’t been a dial like this — which is what makes this timepiece so luxuriously unique.

Sold for a price tag of $26 million, it houses a range of differently polished diamonds and was gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her 60th year on the throne in 2012.

(Main image: Fabrice Coffrini/ AFP; Featured image: Graff)

This story first appeared here.