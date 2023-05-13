These aren’t your typical Apple or Samsung watch. These are some of the most expensive smartwatches that you can buy.

Much like smartphones, smartwatches are becoming a common accessory. But there’s nothing common about the smarwatches on this list. These timepieces are some of the most expensive ones you can buy, and if you’ve got the cash lying around, you may want to look into them to stand out from all the Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches out there.

But first, an important question has to be asked.

What qualifies as a ‘smartwatch’?

Most people think of the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch when the word “smartwatch” is mentioned. Yes, this is all very obvious. But for the purposes of this list, we’ll specify that smartwatches are a wearable computer, which means it has connectivity features and provides extra functionality to whatever your smartphone can do.

More importantly, smartwatches should help in keeping your phone in your pocket. That means features like reading/sending messages, making calls, and reading notifications can be done just by looking at the watch.

Why is it important to narrow it down? There has been an explosion of “smartwatches” in recent times. However, it seems that anything that simply tracks steps or buzzes when you get a notification is considered a smartwatch. In this list, we’re only including those that offer a wide range of functionality and act as a great companion device to your smartphone.

6 of the most expensive smartwatches

Apple Watch Ultra

USD $799

The cheapest of the most expensive, the Apple Watch Ultra was made for the great outdoors. It has features that can assist its wearer with extreme sports activities like scuba diving, Ironman marathons, or long treks in the wild outdoors. It was designed to withstand extreme conditions and to help its wearer see information easily at a glance thanks to its 1.92 inch display with up 2,000 nits of brightness. While it may be the cheapest of all these luxurious watches, it’s also definitely not a device that one just casually buys unless you’ve got some dough lying around.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4

USD $2,000

Yet another deceptive timepiece that looks like an analogue, the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 combines the beautiful exterior of Tag Heuer’s classic analogue watches with the features and connectivity of the modern smartwatch. It’s an invaluable companion for those who love to go hiking what with its Trail & Hiking feature that monitors distance and elevation. It also has a workout companion and, of course, a number of gorgeous watch faces that you can choose from.

The Kairos Hybrid

USD $2,389

This smartwatch lives up to its name. At first glance, the timepiece looks like a regular analogue watch but with a rather chunky-looking body. It’s almost as if it’s hiding something, and a tap on the glass reveals the sneaky yet sleek hidden feature of the watch: it’s a touchscreen. The display is beautifully overlaid on top of the analogue parts, making the wearer truly have the best of both worlds.

Garmin MARQ Driver

USD $2,500

This watch combines the exterior of a classic analogue timepiece but with the functionality of a smartwatch. At first glance, you’ll be fooled into thinking that this is just a regular watch, but a closer look will reveal that the display is actually digital. Aside from having the feature to change the watch face, the Garmin MARQ Diver also comes with a number of other functionalities that ae of great help to those who like stay active like performance metrics, hydration and respiration tracking, and even a ClimbPro feature, which helps you track gradient, distance, and elevation gain. It’s a great timepiece that looks elegant yet still fits perfectly for outdoor activities. s

Samsung Gear S2 by de GRISOGONO

USD $15,000

This special collaboration between Samsung and jewelry company de GRISOGONO is an elevated version—in design and price—of the Samsung Gear S2. Anyone who lays their eyes on the timepiece will think it’s some sort of luxury watch and will definitely be surprised that it’s a Samsung Gear S2. This special design comes with 100 black and white diamonds and a diamond-set gold bezel, so it shouldn’t be that surprising why it comes with such a hefty price tag. It’s no longer officially on sale, but you can find resellers out there though they may ask for a higher price.

Lux Watch Omni

USD $100,000

This specially designed Apple Watch is designed with 18K yellow gold and glittering diamonds all around the watch face. If that isn’t luxurious enough, the watch comes in an aluminum Halliburton case with a carbon fiber interior that makes it seem like the watch is a James Bond gadget. It seems that the software and all its features remain the same as your typical Apple Watch, but with all that gold and diamonds, it clocks in at almost USD $100k.

This story first appeared here.