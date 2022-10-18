Panerai celebrates 20th anniversary with exhibition “Submerse in Time”

The pop-up at the Landmark Atrium commemorates two decades of Panerai in Hong Kong, charting the brand’s maritime history to its latest innovations.

ICYMI, iconic Italian luxury watchmaker Panerai just celebrated a 20-year anniversary in Hong Kong — an occasion that did not go unnoticed.

Early October saw the brand’s “Submerse in Time” pop-up exhibition to celebrate the important milestone. Located at the Landmark Atrium in Central, visitors were brought on a journey across Panerai’s past, present and future.

Over 80 unique timepieces and instruments were showcased, including Historical Objects from the Panerai Museum and private collections, High Complications and Novelties. The watchmaker also demonstrated its vision for sustainability and paid tribute to the ocean environment, addressing its beginnings supplying technical watches and precision instruments to the Royal Italian Navy.

Highlights of the Panerai “Submerse in Time” exhibition

In a nod to Panerai’s naval past, wrist compasses, signalling devices and torches made by Panerai for the Royal Italian Navy were exhibited to the public for the first time at the pop-up. Ugo, the diving suit that brought the Italian Navy to a depth of 80 metres, was also on show.

Flaunting the High Complication Wall were the giant replicas of in-house movements P.4100 and P.2005/T, two of the world’s most challenging complications crafted at the Neuchatel manufacture. The first powers a 2022 novelty, the Luminor Calendario Perpetuo PAM01569, and comes with day and date windows displaying Chinese characters — we’re in Hong Kong, after all. The second is described as a lightweight, 10.05mm thick movement with a GMT function.

Looking into a sustainable future, Panerai also unveiled its Submersible eLAB-ID PAM0122, a concept watch that uses the highest percentage of recycled materials.