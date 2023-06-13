Patek Philippe creates Japan-exclusive quadruple complication

Patek Philippe has just released a new reference packed with complications.

A Japan exclusive, this watch was debuted at the Watch Art Grand Exhibition in Tokyo, where the signature triple aperture dial layout of the ref. 5205 has now been joined with a twin chronograph on top of the day, date, and month.

On top of having the perpetual calendar and a twin chronograph functions, this watch (ref. 5308P) also ups the ante with a minute repeater. Much like the ref. 5208, this watch enough functions to be the only watch you ever need, but differs from the ref. 5208 with its split-seconds pusher at the four o’clock position.

Powering the watch is the Patek Philippe caliber R CH 27 PS QI which is on full display via the caseback.

This platinum watch comes in at 42mm with a special “Tokyo” marking at the back and a distinct salmon dial. Limited to just 15 examples, those in Tokyo can check out the Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Grand Exhibition from now until June 25 at the address below with registration:

Sankaku Hiroba

2 Chome-6-1 Nishishinjuku

Shinjuku, Tokyo

Japan 160-0023

If you like limited-edition watches, Rolex has just released a new Cosmograph Daytona celebrating the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race.

(Images: Patek Philippe)