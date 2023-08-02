Richard Mille welcomes mountaineer Charles Dubouloz into the family

French climber Charles Dubouloz has officially joined the Richard Mille family as the watch brand’s first mountaineer.

Having made a name for himself by scaling the most challenging ascents in his home country and abroad, the rising star of “alpinisme” attempted his most daring feat to date in January 2022 when he conquered the Grandes Jorasses Mont Blanc massif in a historic 6-day solo climb at temperatures of -20 °C.

When questioned what drives him, Dubouloz responds: “It was actually the need to channel some of my boundless energy! I like to push the cursor in everything I do. Mountains are the place where I can express myself.”

Dubouloz will join an impressive and varied group of friends and partners including F1 driver Fernando Alonso, Pharrell Williams, Charles Leclerc, Michelle Yeoh, Rafael Nadal, and Yohan Blake. The nature of his craft and mentality is most likened to fellow Richard Mille athlete Arnold Jerald, a free-diver who recently set a new World Record in the Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) freediving discipline with a dive to 122m.

“Arnaud and I align ourselves to the vertical,” Dubouloz comments. “At opposite ends of the spectrum, we both find osmosis with the elements at their most raw.”

“This is why I’m attracted to the Richard Mille brand. There’s something “extreme” about it. Time is relative. One single moment can last forever, or a whole day disappears in an instant. I factor in fear. If there was no fear, mountaineering would be meaningless. Fear connects you to the “now”. The day I have no fear, I’ll stop climbing. I seek the intensity I don’t get in “horizontal life and only then, when I’m up there, I allow myself, just for a few seconds to take it all in and say “wow!”

(Photos courtesy of Richard Mille)