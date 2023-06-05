‘Lab Report: Seiko 5 Sports teams up with PEANUTS to celebrate 55th anniversary

The Japanese watch brand and the comic strip by Charles Schulz are releasing create two limited-edition watches.

Seiko 5 Sports is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023 with a special collaboration with PEANUTS. Featuring characters from the 1950s comic, two new watches are modelled on the popular SKX Sports Style and Field Sports Style from Seiko 5 Sports. Snoopy, the world’s most famous beagle, appears on the SRPK25; he is joined by his best friend Woodstock on the SRPK27.

The images of the characters on the watch faces have been carried over from original cartoon strips in newspapers. On the SRPK25, Snoopy the surfer rides the wave, as in the original PEANUTS artwork. Meanwhile, the surfboard on the dial is an original Seiko 5 Sports design.

On the SRPK27, Snoopy is a helicopter flying through the air, his floppy beagle ears serving as the propeller and his best friend Woodstock as the pilot. The parachute on the case back is an original Seiko 5 Sports design.

The collaborative timepieces also incorporate the hand-drawn script of Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip PEANUTS, on the bezel display of the SPRK25, on the dial of the SPRK27 and for the ‘LIMITED EDITION’ text of both case backs.

Lastly, Snoopy’s pawprint appears on the crown of each watch — a cute detail that fans won’t miss.

Seiko 5 Sports x PEANUTS SRPK25

Seiko 5 Sports x PEANUTS SRPK27

The Seiko 5 Sports 55th anniversary PEANUTS Limited Edition is available starting in June 2023 at Seiko stores and select retail partners worldwide. Find out more on Seiko’s official website.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Seiko)