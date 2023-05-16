‘Lab Report: Swatch x JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT embraces street art sub-culture

The fifth capsule collection of the Swatch Art Journey 2023 features the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, who embodies the values and aspirations of young, international urban culture.

Swatch has just unveiled its latest episode of the Swatch Art Journey 2023. Launched worldwide on 11 May, the Swatch x JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT collection pays tribute to the iconic New York artist who helped make street art sub-culture an embraced art form.

Three watches incorporate Basquiat’s signature style, showcasing the artist’s edgy compositions and fearless spirit. “Hollywood Africans” is a vivid yellow watch that channels Basquiat’s original 1983 artwork, which points to the multiple stereotypes involving African Americans in the entertainment industry; “Ishtar” refers to the 1983 artwork and combines writing and Roman numerals on the original painting; and “(Untitled)” features the artist’s famous three-pointed crown motif in bold black lines from his 1982 piece.

For the serious collector, the Swatch x JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT Triptych includes three of the above watches presented in special boxes — but with a twist. The watches in this special set have a top loop that displays the crown and a bottom loop detailing the artist’s name, plus a different colour of the seconds hand.

The new collection is worn by free-flowing pro skateboarder and world champion Andy Anderson and nine-time BMX world champion Matthias Dandois, who demonstrate the synergy between art and sport in the campaign shoot.

The Swatch x JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT collaboration is now available worldwide.

