Swatch’s Neon collection taps into future nostalgia

The Swatch Neon series is stacked with fluorescent brights and playful details — launching just in time for summer.

Add a pop of colour to your wrists with Swatch’s Neon collection, which finds inspiration from the brand’s early-day icons the Chrono Grand Prix (SCJ101), Techno Sphere (GK101), Chrono White Horses (SCW100) and Skychart (GN705). Bright and vivid, four new designs made with biosourced materials capture the liberating provocation of the 80s and 90s. They are more intricate and come in bigger sizes than their predecessors.

Swatch Neon To The Max (above) and Swatch Blinded By Neon (below)

Swatch Neon To The Max is a reinvention of the Chrono Grand Prix model, but with a bright fluorescent update and a biosourced watch head, strap and buckles. It retails for HK$1,220.

Swatch Blinded By Neon adds an adventurous twist to the Techno Sphere. The original model had no numbers, irregular hands and a transparent cut-out dial. The new design features a calendar wheel with a green square at seven o’clock that displays the date, plus a bioscourced watch head, strap and buckles. It’s priced at HK$1,090.

Swatch The Purity Of Neon (right) and Swatch Shades Of Neon (left)

Swatch The Purity Of Neon upgrades the Chrono White Horses watch with a pure white minimalist design accented by neon blue, pink and yellows — biosourced, of course. You can get it for HK$1,220.

Lastly, Swatch Shades Of Neon takes inspiration from the Skychart with a biosourced signature waffle structure and cutout calendar wheels in neon pink and yellow. It costs an affordable HK$590.

The Swatch Neon collection is available on the brand’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Swatch)