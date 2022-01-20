Tom Ford’s new automatic Ocean Plastic Sport Watch is made from recycled materials

The new Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Sport Watch debuted on 18 January 2022.

Created by the Tom Ford Timepieces, the Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch is the first automatic watch made entirely from recycled ocean plastic.

Each Ocean Plastic watch reportedly uses around 35 bottles of recycled plastic waste. It is one of Tom Ford’s endeavours to reduce ocean waste.

Introducing the Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Sport Watch

The first automatic Ocean Plastic

(Image: Tom Ford)

The 002 Ocean Plastic is reportedly the first in the range that has automatic movements. It comes in two styles — all-black and all-white.

The all-black variant has super LumiNova numerals on a matte black dial and a Tom Ford jacquard black strap, while the all-white piece has glossy black numerals on a matte white dial and comes with a Tom Ford jacquard white strap and a brushed stainless steel buckle.

The timepieces come in 43mm round cases with stainless steel case-backs. Other colour options for the black dial watch are yellow, blue, orange and white.

Packaging, too, is made from 100 percent ocean plastic. It also includes a recycled paper box and interiors.

The 002 Ocean Plastic is priced at US$1,495 (Approx. HK$11,960).

A non-sports 002 Ocean Plastic Watch comes with a Tom Ford signature braid strap in white or black, engineered and woven out of 100 percent ocean plastic. They are priced at US$995 (Approx. HK$7,960).

Helping the environment since 2020

(Image: Tom Ford)

The Ocean Plastic range was launched in late 2020. It has since been expanded into multiple colours and styles.

Subsequent editions include watches that came with interchangeable braided straps of colours deep blue, bright yellow or hot pink.

“When I think about summer, I think about colors that look great with summer skin. In a way like swimsuit colors. Hot colors,” Ford said when the editions were released in mid-2021.

The Ocean Plastic Sport Watch range was developed keeping in mind the environmental degradation because of ocean plastics.

SHOP HERE

(Main and Featured images: Tom Ford)

See the original post here.