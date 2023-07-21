Zara drops Barbie-inspired capsule collection

In what might be one of the pinkest collaborations yet, Zara and Barbie are joining forces to create a clothing and accessory collection ahead of the iconic movie release.

Directly inspired by the bright, playful aesthetics of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film, the capsule collection is fit for the wardrobes of all you Barbies and Kens out there.

Some highlights are a pink gingham dress, similar to the one worn by Margot Robbie in the Barbie trailer; a draped dress for evening wear; and even a full denim, Ken-inspired ensemble.

Other offerings include a sleek black jumpsuit, a glittering disco-ball of a dress, as well as a silk sleeping shirt and matching eye mask.

If you’re there for the accessories, don’t fret — there’s a whole selection, ranging from Barbie-branded water bottles, pink barrettes, reusable straws, mugs, and even a raffia beach bag.

More items such as jewellery, compact mirrors, keyrings, candles, and AirPods cases are also available in the collection.

In celebration of the film’s release, fans can visit Barbie dreamhouse-style pop-up stores by Zara in Paris and New York City from 17 to 30 July.

In other news on Barbie-inspired products, check out Fenty Beauty’s latest product release, a liquid lipstick in a showstopping shade of hot-pink.

The collection is now available on the official website and in Zara stores worldwide. For a closer look at the items, check out the photo gallery below.

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Barbie film starring Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, releasing in cinemas on 21 July.