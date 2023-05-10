BAPE Is releasing a multi-camo Rubik‘s Cube

A Bathing Ape continues its release of fun collaborations with the announcement of its partnership with Rubik’s Cube.

The now Spin Master owned puzzle toy has origins dating back to 1974 where it was invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik.

Bape teased the release with Rubik’s Ambassador, Thompson Clarke, where he was filmed solving the cube wearing a COLOR CAMO SHARK HOODIE. The Cube features multiple iconic patterns from the streetwear brand including 1st CAMO, BAPE PLAY, and the General URSUS motif.

Fans can look for the BAPE x Rubik’s Cube to release on the brand’s website on May 13.

(Images: Bape)