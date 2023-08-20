BAPE gives the Skyline C210 a Bōsōzoku makeover for new POP RACE release

facebook
Tech
20 Aug 2023 01:42 PM

Ambrose Leung

BAPE (A Bathing Ape) continues its 30th-anniversary celebrations with the release of a new collectible toy car. This new release goes layers down into subcultures as it not only touches on the iconic JDM masterpiece, the Skyline C210, but also pays tribute to Bósózoku youth culture.

Known for outlandish modifications to motorcycles and cars, the Bósózoku (running-out-of-control tribe) subculture dates as far back as the 1950s and saw its height in the 90s when there were over 40,000 different participating in the biker gang culture. Similar to the personal touches found in the lowriders or choppers on the West Coast, the Bósózoku groups had overly modified vehicles that often featured oversized fairings, elongated exhaust pipes, massive spoilers, and wide body kits.

Created with POP RACE, a company known for its modern take diecast cars, this new Skyline comes just after last year’s BAPE Aston Martin GT3. This collectible toy release takes the Skyline C210 and gives it a Green BAPE ABC Camo makeover using advanced printing technology. The entire toy car is incredible detailed with its oil cooler, metallic bottom frame, long exhaust, fender flares, and 30th anniversary logo.

Launching today on BAPE’s online store, the BAPE Bōsōzoku Skyline C210 is priced at ¥7,480 JPY (~$402 HKD).

A Bathing Ape toys bape POP RACE
Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

