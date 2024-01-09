Apple confirms release date and pricing for Vision Pro headset

Apple has officially confirmed a February 2 release date for its highly-anticipated Vision Pro headset.

The era of spatial computing has arrived! Apple Vision Pro is available in the US on February 2. pic.twitter.com/5BK1jyEnZN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 8, 2024

“The era of spatial computing has arrived! Apple Vision Pro is available in the US on February 2,” Apple CEO Tim Cooks writes on Twitter.

At a price of $3,499 USD (approx. $27,330 HKD) with around 2 hours of battery life, the Apple Vision Pro won’t be replacing the iPhone quite yet. However, the new product category does bring to the surface a whole new realm of possibility, potentially revolutionising how the masses will be living and working with technology on a daily basis.

Packing 23 million pixels in two displays the size of a postage stamp, the Apple Vision Pro has 64-times the pixel density of the latest iPhone. Users can seamlessly flow between fully immersive scenes and augmented reality displays which mixes digital displays with the external world.

Just to name a few highlights, the standalone device is full sensors for full spatial awareness and allows for 3D photos taken from its front cameras. Meanwhile on FaceTime, the Apple Vision Pro generates a real-time digital rendering of the user’s face.

The announcement is accompanied by a promo video which compiles scenes of different movie characters donning eyewear including Obi-Wan Kenobi who advises young Luke Skywalker, “Let go your conscious self and act on instinct” and a scene of Doc from Back to the Future who tells Marty, “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”

Take a look at Apple’s trailers below and head here for a detailed breakdown of the Apple Vision Pro.

Images: Apple