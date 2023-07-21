A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut with Beats Studio Pro campaign

A$AP Rocky has officially made his directorial debut with a new Beats Studio Pro campaign featuring his highly-anticipated new track “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) produced by Pharrell Williams.

The Harlem rapper recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna and the two are soon expecting a second child. The clip starts with a sound bite from Rihanna telling Rocky to pick up diapers from the store. Rocky is seen putting on a pair of new Beats Studio Pros and a white bandana before rushing outside with his crew. AWGE label references are seen everywhere from “AWGE Bodega” to “AWGEY” diapers.

“I’ve been a fan of Beats since the beginning, so this has been a full-circle experience,” A$AP Rocky shares in an exclusive press release. “I had a vision in mind for this project and they provided the space for me to zone in and fully express my creativity.”

The fit consisting of a white tee, matching bandana, and Timberlands has populated social feeds as of late as Rocky has been seen in cities around the world rushing along the streets with cohorts dressed in the same way. Look for more related content and potentially a full-length music video to drop in the near future.

The new Beats Studio Pro is now available for purchase via Apple for $2,799 HKD. Color options include “Black,” “Deep Brown,” “Navy,” and “Sandstone.” Take a look at A$AP Rocky’s new short for Beats by Dre below.