The best luxury cars of 2023: Rolls Royce Spectre, Tesla Cybertruck and more

Cars have a lot more utility than just ferrying you and your family around from point A to point B. If you also happen to be fortunate and privileged enough to be wealthy, you’d probably like to do the aforementioned ferrying in luxury and style. On that front, the automotive market has already seen some exciting announcements in the first quarter of 2023, coming from brands like Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche and all the nicest names you can think of. In fact, we finally got to see a Ferrari SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue, which Ferrari, for some reason, only calls a 4-seater car! And Porsche responded with an updated Cayenne, having a completely new chassis underneath.

As the year goes by, there’s a lot more to expect for the wealthiest who either want to be chauffeured around in extreme luxury or seek a driving experience that’s nothing short of exquisite and exemplary. So, on that note, we’ve decided to make a list of the best luxury cars coming out in 2023, including models we are expecting to reach Singapore before the year ends. While it’s possible that you may end up seeing even more car launches than the ones mentioned on this list, there are also some car releases you might not end up seeing this year – the jury is still out on the Tesla Cybertruck making it to the markets in 2023. Nevertheless, these cars are worth mentioning given the interest and hype around their potential 2023 release.

A round-up of the best luxury cars of 2023