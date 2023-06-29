‘Model A’ is the world’s first certified flying car

The future of flying cars may be closer than you think! California-based Alef Aeronautics’ fully electric flying car Model A has been approved for Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for the first time in American history.

Alef Aeronautics, founded in 2015, has been testing a full-size car prototype since 2019. Alef was able to test out and produce a flying car through the funding of Tim Draper, who is an early investor of Tesla and Google and Draper Associates.

Jim Dukhovny, Chief Executive Officer, showed his excitement in getting legally approval for the Model A said, “We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week.”

Designed by Hirash Razaghi, the Model A is able to switch from road use to flying mode thanks to its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Model A provides a driving range of 200 miles (321 kilometers) and flight range of 110 miles (177 kilometers).

Model A will be made in single or two passengers models, and the company is is aiming to start its production at the end of 2025. Pre-orders have already opened, with many individuals already in queue to buy the $300,000 USD flying car.

‘Model Z’ is also in the works, and is set to debut in 2035. Model Z will be a larger version of the Model A that can seat up to four occupants with a 200 miles (321 kilometers) flying range and a 400 miles (643 kilometers) driving range.

(Images: Alef Aeronautics)