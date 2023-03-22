Everything we know about the new Bentley Bentayga and GT S V8 2023

British luxury carmaker, Bentley is known for producing high-end vehicles that combine luxury, performance, and style. The company was founded in 1919 by W.O. Bentley and has since then established itself as one of the world’s leading luxury car brands. The premium cars are designed and manufactured in Crewe, England, and are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and cutting-edge technology.

Just recently, the British luxury carmaker has unveiled two new cars that are now available in Malaysia—the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) and Continental GT S, with the introduction of wellness-focused Azure range alongside the S models.

Both cars are highly anticipated releases from the luxury carmaker and are expected to continue the company’s tradition of excellence in design, technology, and performance.

What we know about the 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB and Continental GT S

The Bentley Bentayga is a luxury SUV that combines the brand’s signature opulence with power and versatility, while the GT S V8 is a high-performance sports car that promises to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.

In this article, we will delve into the details of these exciting new releases and explore what makes them stand out in the world of luxury automobiles.

All about the Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure

The Bentayga EWB Azure builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga, extending the wheelbase and rear cabin space by an extra 180 mm. This increase results in the wheelbase of the car stretching from 2995 mm to 3175 mm, with an overall length of 5322 mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating an exceptionally luxurious rear cabin area.

With a larger cabin space than any other luxury competitor, an emphasis on wellness, the new Bentley Airline Seat specification is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22-way of adjustment and world-firsts in a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment technology.

In Relax mode, the seat can recline to 40 degrees, whilst the passenger seat is motored forwards and a beautifully leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. In Business Mode, the seat moves into its most upright position to make working on the move more comfortable.

The auto climate seat technology senses occupant temperature and surface humidity and then determines whether to apply heat, ventilation or both simultaneously to keep the occupant at optimum thermal wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system automatically makes micro adjustments to the occupant’s seating position and pressure points, by measuring pressure across the seat surface. The system can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six fully independent pressure zones over a three-hour period improving comfort and minimising fatigue throughout a journey.

The Bentayga EWB Azure prioritises wellness of its occupants, offering a carefully curated selection of features for ‘wellbeing behind the wheel’ that enhance comfort as a driver or passenger. From the science-informed craftsmanship of the interior design to the intricate engineering of the seats and Dynamic Ride system, this luxury car is an unparalleled sanctuary of wellness.

It features a new, exclusive diamond quilting pattern throughout while being complemented by graceful Azure badging embedded in the treadplates, as an emblem on the front fascia panel, and embroidered into the seats.

Further accenting this is the new interior colour combination that flows through the expansive cabin space for a distinctive and alluring look and feel. The perfect balance of colour, in natural hides, complements the broad expanse of veneer found on the longer rear doors.

New features like Bentley Diamond Illumination (where light is emitted through small perforations in the soft feel door trim) demonstrate how technology combines with contemporary craftsmanship to deliver incredibly modern design in luxurious materials.

The introduction of Electronic All Wheel Steering, a first for the Bentayga, ensures that there is no shortfall of dynamic ability despite the longer wheelbase. In fact, the turning circle is 7% less than a standard Bentayga, at just 11.8 metres. This also guarantees no compromise between high-speed confidence and low speed convenience.

Developed with the help of wellbeing experts and neuroscientists, the Bentayga EWB Azure includes the Touring Specification of advanced driver assistance technologies for safer, more relaxing journeys.

The Head-Up Display means you can keep your eyes on the road at all times, while Adaptive Cruise Controls and Lane Assist make negotiating traffic effortless, and Night Vision delivers peace of mind when driving in the dark. With Bentley Safeguard Plus, this model has every driver assistance feature that Bentley offers. The result is a stress-free, sublime driving experience on every journey.

Everything about the Continental GT S

The Continental GT S combines bold sports styling with an agile drive, resulting in a luxury grand tourer with a thrilling edge. The presence of its signature dark exterior detailing, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and adjustable four driving modes is boldly asserted by the roar of its Sports Exhaust, pushing the boundaries of performance into the realm of true driving joy.

With its dark, distinctive aesthetic setting it apart, the excitement begins from the moment you set eyes on it. Sporty curves are intensified by the commanding Blackline Specification replacing bright chrome with brooding gloss black. Dark tint headlamps and tail lamps complement the commanding aesthetic, promising more thrills around every corner.

The Continental GT S is offered with an all-new 22″ wheel option, with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black and also available in a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish. A second wheel option is a 21″ tri-spoke wheel design that combines gloss black and bright machined finishes—also unique to S.

Finishing touches, such as extended Speed-style sills, black door mirrors and the sports exhaust with black quad tailpipes, enhance its unmistakable distinctiveness. Unique ‘S’ badging and a splash of colour from the red brake callipers elevate the striking design.

Complementing the dynamic and purposeful exterior design is an interior that’s striking and performance-focused, with a two-tone colour split that’s unique to the S models.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bentley Motors (@bentleymotors)

The pairing of Dinamica with Bentley’s incomparable leather brings an interior that offers the tactile contrast of smooth hide and the soft napped finish of Dinamica.

The S design seats are fluted, with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem is embroidered on the headrest of reach seat. For the engine, the twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 delivers 542 bhp (550 PS), translating into acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 318 km/h.

Head to your closest Bentley showroom to bring the cars for a spin or visit here.

(All images including hero and feature image credits: Bentley Kuala Lumpur)