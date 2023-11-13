Highlights from Gold Coast Motor Festival 2023

After catching an early preview of the McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GTR – the star’s of this year’s event – we stopped by Gold Coast Motor Festival 2023 over the weekend for the full showcase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong (@lifestyleasiahk)

On display was a remarkable collection of some of the most sought-after cars and luxury yachts from around the world. We started our tour at the classic car section, where we found a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, the fastest production car of its day alongside other European and Japanese classics.

Eager to see what else was in store, we rushed to the main grounds. There, we were greeted by a lineup of the entire Porsche 911 lineage, from the 901 which began production in 1964 to the most recent 992-generation GT3 RS in a Bumblebee colourway. The rest of the exhibition was nothing short of jaw-dropping. The Pagani booth brought out the Huayra R and Huayra BC which lined up adjacent to a Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, McLaren P1 GTR, a trio of Subaru Impreza WRC rally cars, and other top supercars. On the opposite side, we found a Aston Martin Valkyrie and Gunther Works booth exhibiting two remastered Porsche 911s.

The show continued at the harborside parking lot, where we caught the Ferrari crew before their drive-through and spotted two Aston Martin DB5s, one with a “SKYFALL” license plate. We ended our the day at the pier, where Sanlorenzo Yachts, Simpson Marine, and others exhibited selected yachts from 41 feet to 95 feet.

Head below for this year’s winners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gold Coast Motor Festival (@goldcoastmotorfestival)

Images: Aaron Chow