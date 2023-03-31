Lamborghini unveils its 1,001 horsepower Revuelto hybrid supercar

Lamborghini has just unveiled its latest super sports car — the Lamborghini Revuelto. Succeeding the Aventador, this new HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) is its first V12-powered hybrid. This new setup produces a staggering 1,001 horsepower.

Celebrating the marque’s 60th anniversary, the Revuelto supercar combines a naturally-aspirated V12 engine with an eight-speed, double-clutch transverse gearbox and three electric motors. Borrowing cues from Lamborghini’s long history of supercars, the Revuelto references the Countach prototype, Diablo and Murciélago, but utilises the latest advancements from Lamborghini. Some of these tech upgrades can be found in the carbon fiber monofuselage, frame, and bodywork.

Powering the electric motors is a 3.8kWh battery pack that gives the Revuelto about 10 kilometers of range with a six minute charge via its combustion counterpart. Combined, the Revuelto can accelerate from 0 – 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds with a max speed of 350 km/h.

The Revuelto is stiffer and lighter than the Aventador, has four-wheel steering, enhanced anti-roll bars, and its steering ratio has been reduced by 10 percent compared to its predecessor. With this approach, fans of Lamborghini can slowly wean themselves off combustion engines just before the year 2030, the year that the marque looks to release its first fully-electric car. Learn more over at Lamborghini.

(Images: Lamborghini)