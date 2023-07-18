Lamborghini Unveils Its First Hybrid Endurance Racer

Lamborghini has officially launched its first hybrid endurance racing prototype, debuting the SC63 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The SC63 pushes the upper limits of Lamborghini’s hybridization capabilities amidst its larger move towards electrification. The sharp performance-optimised body was designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile in collaboration with the race design team featuring an all-new 3.8-liter twin turbo V8 engine. Tasked with operating “the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini” is Italian racing team Iron Lynx who support factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli as well as former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat.

“From the beginning, my personal briefing to the design-team was that the car needs to be highly functional, but we wanted to create a car that is immediately recognizable as Lamborghini,” says Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design at Centro Stile. “The main recognition of the front and rear of the SC63 is driven by the y-shaped signature light. The size of the cabin and the main character of the car is driven by the sporting rules, but we have also implemented our own brand styling cues throughout the car. Integrated into the side panel of the body you can see a NACA duct that was inspired by the air intake of the Countach. When you look at the rear wheel arch, we gave the impression of acceleration towards the front, and this relates to the wheel arch design language of Lamborghini that can also been seen on the Revuelto.”

In keeping with the branding seen on the Huracán GT3 challenger, the cars will be dressed in a familiar livery of Verdis Mantis green with black Nero Noctis details. Power from the engine is limited by regulation to 500kW and while the gearbox is also standard, engineers were able to customise the gear ratios and slip off the mechanical differential. Much of the layout for the car was decided via the cooling layout with the team incorporating eight different radiators.

Following Goodwood, the SC63 will later compete in the Hypercar class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Endurance Cup, racing in historic competitions such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours of Daytona, and 12 Hours of Sebring.