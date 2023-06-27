facebook
‘Lab Report: Mercedes-Benz and Superplastic launch Superdackel collection
27 Jun 2023 02:20 PM

‘Lab Report: Mercedes-Benz and Superplastic launch Superdackel collection

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The arrival of the new capsule collection coincides with World Dachshund Day on 21 June.

Superdackel is the latest character to join the Superplastic universe. As part of their ongoing collaboration, Mercedes-Benz and Superplastic have released a co-branded toy and apparel collection themed around the adorable foot-long dachshund.

The VIP of the collection, the Superdackel figurine, is handcrafted from cherry, maple, walnut and alder wood and styled with the iconic Mercedes star. Only 65 figures are made and each includes a small base for display and a custom Baltic birch box.

The cream-coloured hoodie is embroidered with the Superdackel logo and embossed lettering on the back, showing the homes of the two brands: Stuttgart and New York. The t-shirt, cap and silk scarf also bear the Mercedes-Benz and Superplastic logos.

Not leaving our four-legged friends behind, the dog collar features a velvety lining, brushed stainless steel hardware and the Superdackel logo charm.

The Superdackel collection is available on Superplastic’s official website at the brand’s flagship store in Soho, New York.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz)

